Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #53 (Reporting period 01/03/2021 to 31/03/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,237 users from 82 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• The ETS programmed 36 radios for humanitarians in North-East Nigeria in March.

• The ETS completed the installation of the solar power hybrid system in all planned eight locations to support the reliability of ETS infrastructure used by humanitarians.