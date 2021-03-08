Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #52 (Reporting Period 01/02/2021 to 28/02/2021)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

The ETS continued the installation of the solar-powered hybrid systems to support ETS infrastructure. The contractors completed the installation in two additional locations – Banki and Damasak.

This month, the ETS conducted two webinar sessions on ETS IT Policy user awareness and basic security communications for 18 humanitarians in Maiduguri and across field locations.

The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 1,996 users from 77 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

ETS Activities

The ETS in Nigeria received US$100,000 from the WFP Strategic Resource Allocation Committee (SRAC). The ETS is now 31 percent funded for 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, the ETS has provided reliable Internet connectivity services to more than 1,996 users from 77 organizations (11 UN agencies and 66 NGOs) across North-East Nigeria. In addition, the team resolved 97 issues reported to the helpdesk in February.

Throughout February, the ETS programmed 25 radios for humanitarian staff to improve the communication network between staff in the region.

This month, the ETS conducted two webinar sessions on ETS IT Policy user awareness for seven participants from REACH and basic VHF radio for 11 participants from International Medical Corps (IMC) across different field locations.

Contractors have completed the installation of the solar-powered hybrid system in seven locations – Bama, Banki, Damasak, Dikwa, Gwoza, Ngala and Monguno – to support ETS infrastructure. The ETS deployed to Banki and Damasak alongside the contractors to support the installation of the solar-powered hybrid systems. The installations are ongoing in Maiduguri.