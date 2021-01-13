Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #50 (Reporting Period 01/12/2020 to 31/12/2020)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

The ETS continues to provide Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 4,559 users from 115 organizations across NorthEast Nigeria.

In December, the ETS conducted one training session on basic security telecommunications for eight humanitarians in Monguno.