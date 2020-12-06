Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #49 (Reporting Period 01/11/2020 to 30/11/2020)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 4,401 users from 113 organizations across NorthEast Nigeria.

• This month, the ETS conducted three training sessions on basic security telecommunications for 26 humanitarians in Dikwa and Maiduguri.

• The ETS team embarked on missions to deep field locations – Dikwa, Gwoza and Ngala – to resolve technical issues that require the physical presence of ETS technicians.