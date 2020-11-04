Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #48 (Reporting Period 01/10/2020 to 31/10/2020)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 4,190 users from 111 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• Throughout October, the ETS programmed 56 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication network between staff in the region and to support their safety and security.

• The ETS team has commenced missions to deep field locations – Bama, Dikwa and Monguno – to resolve technical issues that require the physical presence of ETS technicians.