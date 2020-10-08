Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #47 (Reporting Period 01/09/2020 to 30/09/2020)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,960 users from 109 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• Throughout September, the ETS programmed 33 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication network between staff in the region and to support their safety and security.

• The country-wide migration of data connectivity infrastructure continued in six locations in North East Nigeria – Bama, Banki, Damasak, Gwoza, Monguno, Ngala.

ETS Activities

• Since the beginning of the year, the ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to more than 3,960 users from 109 organizations (15 United Nations agencies and 94 non-governmental organizations/NGOs) across North-East Nigeria. In addition, the team resolved 109 issues reported to the helpdesk in September.

• This month, the ETS conducted a webinar session on basic VHF radio use for six participants from Solidarites International (SI) in Maiduguri.

• Throughout the month, the ETS programmed 33 radios for humanitarian staff to improve the communication network between staff in the region.

• During September, Marlink field engineers continued the country-wide migration of data connectivity infrastructure in six locations – Bama, Banki, Damasak, Gwoza, Monguno, Ngala. The field engineers will next deploy to Dikwa in October, the last site to fulfil the same objective.

• The ETS facilitated improvements to the physical structures of the prefabs that serve as offices in the Red Roof hub in Maiduguri to reinforce them against harsh weather conditions.