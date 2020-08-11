Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #45 (Reporting Period 01/07/2020 to 31/07/2020)

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

The ETS continues to provide data connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,502 users from 104 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

Throughout July, the ETS programmed 22 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication between staff in the region and to ensure their safety and security.