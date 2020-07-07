Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #44 (Reporting Period 01/06/2020 to 30/06/2020)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide data connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,327 users from 101 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• Throughout June, the ETS programmed 13 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication between staff in the region and to ensure their safety and security.

• This month, the ETS conducted four webinar sessions on security communications for 32 humanitarians in Gwoza and Monguno.