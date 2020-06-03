Nigeria
Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #43 (reporting Period 01/05/2020 to 31/05/2020)
Attachments
Highlights
• The ETS continues to provide data connectivity and security communications services to the response community. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,118 users from 97 organizations across North-East Nigeria.
• Throughout May, the ETS programmed 16 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication between staff in the region and to ensure their safety and security.