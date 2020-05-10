Nigeria
Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #42 (reporting Period 1/4/2020 to 30/4/2020)
Highlights
The ETS continued to provide data connectivity and security communications services to the response community. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,999 users from 95 organizations across North-East Nigeria.
Throughout April, the ETS programmed 22 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication between staff in the region.
The ETS conducted a mission to Bama to conduct security communications training for the Local Security Assistant (LSA), hub manager and Security Operations Centre (SOC) operators.