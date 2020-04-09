Nigeria
Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #41 (reporting Period 1/3/2020 to 31/3/2020)
Highlights
• Since 1 January 2020, the ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to more than 2,863 users from 94 organizations across North-East Nigeria.
• The ETS completed a mission to Bama and Banki in Borno State to train humanitarian hub managers in utilizing the newly deployed audio-conferencing kit, as well as conducting maintenance activities.
• The ETS programmed 38 radios for staff of humanitarian organizations to improve the communication between staff in the region.