Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #41 (reporting Period 1/3/2020 to 31/3/2020)

Highlights

• Since 1 January 2020, the ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to more than 2,863 users from 94 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• The ETS completed a mission to Bama and Banki in Borno State to train humanitarian hub managers in utilizing the newly deployed audio-conferencing kit, as well as conducting maintenance activities.

• The ETS programmed 38 radios for staff of humanitarian organizations to improve the communication between staff in the region.