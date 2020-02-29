Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #40 (Reporting period 1/2/2020 to 29/2/2020)

Highlights

ETS Activities

The ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to more than 2,455 users from 90 organizations across North-East Nigeria since 1 January 2020.

The ETS has completed the installation of voice conferencing equipment and deployed audio conference kits at 8x humanitarian hubs – Bama, Banki, Damasak, Dikwa, Gwoza, Maiduguri, Monguno and Ngala. This will enable staff at all of the hubs to communicate with each other and improve the coordination of humanitarian activities between hubs.

The team programmed 68 handheld radios for staff from 12 humanitarian organizations to ensure their safety and security while carrying out their work assisting affected populations in the field.

The ETS supported the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri. Twenty-nine participants from 8x UN organizations attended the session in February.