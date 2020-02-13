13 Feb 2020

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #39 (Reporting period 1/1/2020 to 31/1/2020)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (356.04 KB)

Highlights

  • The ETS has provided internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 users from 74 organisations.

  • The ETS team conducted a mission to Yola to upgrade the security communications network and relocate Security Operations Centre (SOC).

  • The ETS supported the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.

ETS Activities

  • The ETS continues to provide services across North-East Nigeria – data connectivity in 8x locations and security communications in 10x locations. In January, the ETS provided Internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 humanitarian responders from 74 organisations.

  • The ETS conducted a mission to Yola in Adamawa State to upgrade the security communications network and the 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) which is managed by UNDSS. The newly established Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) network which features staff and vehicle tracking is now functional.

  • The ETS supported UNDSS by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.

  • The ETS has installed video conferencing equipment at five humanitarian hubs and will do the same for three remaining sites in February. This will enable staff at all of the hubs to communicate with each other.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.