Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #39 (Reporting period 1/1/2020 to 31/1/2020)
Highlights
The ETS has provided internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 users from 74 organisations.
The ETS team conducted a mission to Yola to upgrade the security communications network and relocate Security Operations Centre (SOC).
The ETS supported the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.
ETS Activities
The ETS continues to provide services across North-East Nigeria – data connectivity in 8x locations and security communications in 10x locations. In January, the ETS provided Internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 humanitarian responders from 74 organisations.
The ETS conducted a mission to Yola in Adamawa State to upgrade the security communications network and the 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) which is managed by UNDSS. The newly established Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) network which features staff and vehicle tracking is now functional.
The ETS supported UNDSS by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.
The ETS has installed video conferencing equipment at five humanitarian hubs and will do the same for three remaining sites in February. This will enable staff at all of the hubs to communicate with each other.