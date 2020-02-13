Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #39 (Reporting period 1/1/2020 to 31/1/2020)

Highlights

The ETS supported the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.

The ETS team conducted a mission to Yola to upgrade the security communications network and relocate Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The ETS has provided internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 users from 74 organisations.

ETS Activities

The ETS continues to provide services across North-East Nigeria – data connectivity in 8x locations and security communications in 10x locations. In January, the ETS provided Internet connectivity services to more than 1,903 humanitarian responders from 74 organisations.

The ETS conducted a mission to Yola in Adamawa State to upgrade the security communications network and the 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) which is managed by UNDSS. The newly established Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) network which features staff and vehicle tracking is now functional.

The ETS supported UNDSS by conducting the security communications session in the Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training for humanitarians in Maiduguri.