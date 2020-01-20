20 Jan 2020

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #38 (Reporting period 1/12/19 to 31/12/19)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Highlights

  • The ETS provided Internet connectivity services to more than 4,709 humanitarian workers from 115 organisations in 8x common operational areas throughout 2019.

  • The ETS team conducted missions to Dikwa, Gwoza, and Yola to carry out maintenance activities, assessment, inventory control and refresher training for Security Operations Centre (SOC) operators.

  • The ETS supported a Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE) training by delivering the security telecommunications module to 36 humanitarian responders.

Situation Overview

Violent attacks have targeted civilians, humanitarian workers and civilian infrastructure in the country throughout December. More than 160,000 Nigerians fled their homes in 2019 as violent attacks continue to hamper the ability of the people to access essential services. Since the beginning of the year, nine humanitarians have lost their lives while trying to provide assistance in Borno State. Currently, more than 7 million people are in need of assistance in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

