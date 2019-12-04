04 Dec 2019

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #37 (Reporting period 1/11/19 to 30/11/19)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

  • The ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to 4,506 humanitarian workers from 112 organizations since the beginning of 2019.

  • A delegation from the Government of Luxembourg visited ETS team in Maiduguri and Ngala to see the services provided by emergency.lu.

  • The ETS conducted maintenance missions in Monguno and Dikwa to address issues on the security communications services infrastructure and to ensure full operability of security communications services.

Situation Overview

Nigeria continues to face immense humanitarian and protection challenges due to the ongoing conflict in the north-east of the country resulting in human rights violations and impacting significantly on the most vulnerable civilians, including women and girls. Other consequences of the conflict include hunger, malnutrition, illiteracy, and diseases. Humanitarian organisations have limited access to many areas due to the security situation as armed groups have indiscriminately assaulted civilians, attacked health structures and even kidnapped and killed aid workers. Natural disasters have exacerbated the situation. In early November, more than 40,000 people – mostly internally displaced people – had little or access to food or services in Borno State due to heavy flooding of the River Kaalia in neighbouring Cameroon.

