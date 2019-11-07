Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #36 (Reporting period 1/10/19 to 31/10/19)
Situation Overview
The 10-year-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. An estimated 1.8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast; livelihoods have been lost, commercial markets and trade disrupted, resources of host communities are depleting, and large areas of Borno State remain inaccessible for humanitarian actors due to the volatile security situation.
Movement of humanitarian assistance into key operational areas remains limited, access for humanitarian staff is restricted, and some areas remain completely inaccessible due to active hostilities.
Highlights
- The ETS has provided Internet connectivity services to 4,188 humanitarian workers from 111 organizations since the beginning of 2019.
- In line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) migrating radio operators from WFP to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the ETS has transferred USD 216,553 to UNDSS to cover up to 31 December 2019.
- The ETS conducted maintenance missions in Monguno and Damaturu to ensure full operability of security communications services, and deployed the first phase of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Yola.
- The ETS launched a User Feedback Survey on 14 October to determine ways to improve its response to meet evolving needs on the ground.