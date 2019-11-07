Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #36 (Reporting period 1/10/19 to 31/10/19)

Situation Overview

The 10-year-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. An estimated 1.8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast; livelihoods have been lost, commercial markets and trade disrupted, resources of host communities are depleting, and large areas of Borno State remain inaccessible for humanitarian actors due to the volatile security situation.

Movement of humanitarian assistance into key operational areas remains limited, access for humanitarian staff is restricted, and some areas remain completely inaccessible due to active hostilities.

Highlights