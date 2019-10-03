Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #35 (Reporting period 1/09/19 to 30/09/19)

Highlights

• The ETS has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,848 humanitarians from 109 organisations in North-East Nigeria since the beginning of the year.

• The ETS conducted maintenance missions in Ngala and Bama to ensure full operability of security communications services for the safety and security of humanitarian responders.

• The ETS operation in Nigeria is currently 87.5% funded out of the US$3.4 million required for 2019.

Situation Overview

The 10-year-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worstaffected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. An estimated 1.8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast; livelihoods have been lost, commercial markets and trade disrupted, resources of host communities are depleting, and large areas of Borno State remain inaccessible for humanitarian actors due to the volatile security situation.

Movement of humanitarian assistance into key operational areas remains limited, access for humanitarian staff is restricted, and some areas remain completely inaccessible due to active hostilities.