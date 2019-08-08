Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #33 (Reporting period 1/07/19 to 31/07/19)

Highlights

• The ETS conducted maintenance missions in Monguno, Bama, Ngala, Damasak and Banki to ensure full operability of security communications services.

• The recruitment process for a local ETS Information Management (IM) associate is progressing with interviews held on 19 July.

• Having received additional funding from donors, the ETS operation in Nigeria is currently 79% funded out of the US$3.4 million required for 2019.

Situation Overview

In early July, a mission from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Emergency Directors Group (EDG) visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State as well as some Local Government Areas (LGA) affected by the crisis, including Damboa, Dikwa and Rann.

The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in North-East Nigeria needs renewed support to face the recent escalation in violence and the evolving humanitarian needs. Tens of thousands of people have fled the violence and are at risk of disease with rainy season approaching. The UN and its partners have appealed for US$848 million in 2019 to provide lifesaving assistance to 6.2 million people. So far, the response is 32.6 per cent funded.