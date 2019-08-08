08 Aug 2019

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #33 (Reporting period 1/07/19 to 31/07/19)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (152.53 KB)

Highlights

• The ETS conducted maintenance missions in Monguno, Bama, Ngala, Damasak and Banki to ensure full operability of security communications services.

• The recruitment process for a local ETS Information Management (IM) associate is progressing with interviews held on 19 July.

• Having received additional funding from donors, the ETS operation in Nigeria is currently 79% funded out of the US$3.4 million required for 2019.

Situation Overview

In early July, a mission from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Emergency Directors Group (EDG) visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State as well as some Local Government Areas (LGA) affected by the crisis, including Damboa, Dikwa and Rann.

The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in North-East Nigeria needs renewed support to face the recent escalation in violence and the evolving humanitarian needs. Tens of thousands of people have fled the violence and are at risk of disease with rainy season approaching. The UN and its partners have appealed for US$848 million in 2019 to provide lifesaving assistance to 6.2 million people. So far, the response is 32.6 per cent funded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.