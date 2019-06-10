Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #30 (Reporting period 1/05/19 to 31/05/19)

Highlights

The Global Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Coordinator visited the ETS operation in Nigeria to engage with stakeholders and identify areas of collaboration.

To accommodate increasing connectivity needs as part of the expansion of the humanitarian hub in Banki, the ETS shipped an additional satellite terminal.

The ETS Coordinator participated in a WFP-organised donors meeting in Abuja on 23 May to showcase the ETS project progress and discuss planned activities.

Situation Overview

As reported by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the end of May, a recent spike in violence in north-western parts of Nigeria has forced an estimated 20,000 people to seek safety and security in Niger since April. Nigerians are fleeing due to multiple reasons, including clashes between farmers and herders of different ethnic groups, vigilantism, as well as kidnappings. Many of the newly arrived are located very close to the Nigerian border, where there remains a high risk of armed incursions.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on 21 May 2019 the Nigerian military commenced a unilateral relocation of civilian populations from Sabon Gari, a border community in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State to the Government Science Secondary School and Unity camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damboa Town, located some 85 kilometers south-west of Maiduguri, the state capital, citing safety and security reasons. Sabon Gari community is a border town linking Damboa LGA with Biu LGA and has witnessed an escalation of attacks and clashes between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and government forces in recent weeks.