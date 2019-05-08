08 May 2019

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #30 (Reporting period 1/04/19 to 30/04/19)

World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

  • The ETS assisted the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in relocating the Security Communications Centre (SCC) in Abuja and in conducting a refresher training for radio operators.
  • Two connectivity kits part of the Crisis Connectivity Charter were received in Maiduguri for testing purposes before its deployment to field hub locations in North-East Nigeria.
  • The ETS received a contribution of US$883,000 from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

Situation Overview

The security situation across North-East Nigeria continues to be extremely volatile and unpredictable. On the evening of 8 April 2019 the Nigerian military ordered the immediate departure and forced the relocation of up to 10,000 civilians from Jakana town to Bakassi camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri, Borno State. According to official sources, civilians were relocated for security reasons ahead of planned operations in the area. The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, called on the Government of Nigeria to provide humanitarian assistance to and protect the forcedly displaced people from Jakana.

Over the Easter weekend, two humanitarians from Mercy Corps and the International NGO Security Organisation (INSO) were killed in a resort in Kaduna, close to Abuja.

