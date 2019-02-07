Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #27 (Reporting Period: 01/01/19 to 31/01/19)

Highlights

• In line with the increasing connectivity needs of the humanitarian community, the ETS doubled the bandwidth in all the operational field humanitarian hubs in Borno state.

• To ensure ETS security communications services are efficiently used to support a safer humanitarian response, the ETS trained 120 staff from Save the Children in Maiduguri on security telecommunications procedures.

Situation Overview

As more people become displaced due to ongoing conflict, North-East Nigeria remains in a humanitarian crisis stemming from the threats made by insurgent groups. According to Amnesty International, at least 60 people were killed following the 28 January devastating attack in Rann, a border town in Borno state where the ETS is planning to deploy services in 2019 to provide the much-needed communications services to the humanitarian community. Aid agencies reported that some 30,000 civilians have fled to Cameroon at the end of January, joining a further 9,000 who fled after a previous attack on 14 January.

On 21 January 2019, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared an outbreak of Lassa fever following an increase in the number of cases. From 1 to 27 January 2019, a total of 213 confirmed cases including 41 deaths were reported from sixteen states (Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Gombe, Anambra, Kaduna, Kwara, FCT, Benue, Rivers, Nassarawa and Kogi States) across 40 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Nigeria general elections are taking place on 16 February 2019, marking the sixth quadrennial elections since the end of military rule in 1999. Humanitarian organisations are working on contingency plans to anticipate and mitigate the impact that potential political turbulence might have on their operations.