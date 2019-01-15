Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 01/12/18 to 31/12/18)

Highlights

• During 2018, ETS communications services have been used by 2,931 humanitarians from 106 United Nations (UN) agencies, local and international Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) across North East Nigeria.

• Maintenance and upgrade missions were carried out on the ETS services deployed in the hubs in Bama, Gwoza and Monguno to ensure its fully operability.

Situation Overview

Deteriorating security conditions in North-East Nigeria continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the crisis-affected areas. On 6 December, violent clashes between armed opposition groups and Nigerian security forces killed an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Rann, Borno State, according to UN agencies. The fighting also destroyed a medical clinic and prompted the temporary relocation of humanitarian staff to Borno’s capital of Maiduguri.

As reported by Action Against Hunger, on 26 December, non-state armed groups attacked a military base in Baga, close to Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA), forcing as many as 40,000 people to flee to safety in Monguno and more than 25,000 to flee to Maiduguri.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, issued a press statement stating that 260 humanitarians were withdrawn from three local government areas (Monguno, Kala/Balge and Kukawa) affected by the conflict since November 2018, having a direct impact in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of people. This is the largest withdrawal of humanitarians since the international response scaled up in 2016.