15 Jan 2019

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 01/12/18 to 31/12/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 15 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (351.3 KB)

Highlights

• During 2018, ETS communications services have been used by 2,931 humanitarians from 106 United Nations (UN) agencies, local and international Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) across North East Nigeria.

• Maintenance and upgrade missions were carried out on the ETS services deployed in the hubs in Bama, Gwoza and Monguno to ensure its fully operability.

Situation Overview

Deteriorating security conditions in North-East Nigeria continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the crisis-affected areas. On 6 December, violent clashes between armed opposition groups and Nigerian security forces killed an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Rann, Borno State, according to UN agencies. The fighting also destroyed a medical clinic and prompted the temporary relocation of humanitarian staff to Borno’s capital of Maiduguri.

As reported by Action Against Hunger, on 26 December, non-state armed groups attacked a military base in Baga, close to Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA), forcing as many as 40,000 people to flee to safety in Monguno and more than 25,000 to flee to Maiduguri.
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, issued a press statement stating that 260 humanitarians were withdrawn from three local government areas (Monguno, Kala/Balge and Kukawa) affected by the conflict since November 2018, having a direct impact in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of people. This is the largest withdrawal of humanitarians since the international response scaled up in 2016.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.