04 Oct 2018

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #23 (Reporting period 1/09/18 to 30/09/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (341.29 KB)

Highlights

  • The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) expanded its Internet communications services in Maiduguri to cover the second accommodation phase in the Red Roof humanitarian camp.

  • The ETS is engaging with humanitarian partners to gather their plans for 2019 as well as their training needs to tailor the ETS response plan for next year.

  • The ETS is deploying a 36-metre telecommunications tower in Maiduguri to enhance the coverage of the ETS security telecommunications services.

Situation Overview

Since late August, heavy rains across Nigeria have caused large-scale flooding that has left 826,403 affected people. In total, 87 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 10 states have been experiencing severe floods. On 17 September, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared a national disaster in the four worst-affected states (Anambra, Delta, Kogi and Niger) and is leading the overall national response. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is monitoring the situation and will request the support from the sectors if required.

Between 1 January and 10 September 2018, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control recorded 27,927 suspected cholera cases (compared to 5,264 in 2017) with 517 deaths (compared to 140 in 2017) across 19 states.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), displacement in the North-East has increased since December 2017 due to the volatile security situation in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Over 4,000 new arrivals and 707 returnees were recorded between 3-11 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.