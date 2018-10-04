Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #23 (Reporting period 1/09/18 to 30/09/18)

Highlights

The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) expanded its Internet communications services in Maiduguri to cover the second accommodation phase in the Red Roof humanitarian camp.

The ETS is engaging with humanitarian partners to gather their plans for 2019 as well as their training needs to tailor the ETS response plan for next year.

The ETS is deploying a 36-metre telecommunications tower in Maiduguri to enhance the coverage of the ETS security telecommunications services.

Situation Overview

Since late August, heavy rains across Nigeria have caused large-scale flooding that has left 826,403 affected people. In total, 87 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 10 states have been experiencing severe floods. On 17 September, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared a national disaster in the four worst-affected states (Anambra, Delta, Kogi and Niger) and is leading the overall national response. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is monitoring the situation and will request the support from the sectors if required.

Between 1 January and 10 September 2018, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control recorded 27,927 suspected cholera cases (compared to 5,264 in 2017) with 517 deaths (compared to 140 in 2017) across 19 states.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), displacement in the North-East has increased since December 2017 due to the volatile security situation in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Over 4,000 new arrivals and 707 returnees were recorded between 3-11 September.