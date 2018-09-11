11 Sep 2018

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #22 (Reporting period 1/08/18 to 31/08/18)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

  • The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) concluded the assessment mission to gather the technical requirements of the hybrid power solution for the ETS infrastructure and services deployed in North-East Nigeria.

  • The ETS received a contribution of US$855,000 from the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) to carry out the ETS project until the end of the year.

  • The ETS user satisfaction survey was closed on 26 August after gathering feedback from over 200 humanitarians. Results are being analysed.

Situation Overview

The states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have faced a nine-year-long conflict resulting in the massive displacement of people, significant human, social and economic losses, and high levels of food insecurity, particularly in Borno state.

Newly arrived Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Bama – Borno state - require urgent humanitarian assistance, according to a press release from Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) issued on 17 August.

The ongoing rainy season, which typically results in an increased number of diarrhea and malaria cases, may have contributed to elevated health and other emergency needs among IDPs in the area.
On 29 August, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a Revised Requirement and Response Priorities report for the Lake Chad Basin. OCHA pointed out that international donors had provided an estimated US$606 million toward the 2018 appeal, representing approximately 40 percent of the requested funding, as of late August.

