Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #20 (Reporting period 1/06/18 to 30/06/18)

Highlights

The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) has deployed vital Internet connectivity and security telecommunications services at the humanitarian hub in Banki (Borno state).

The ETS is supporting the International Organization for Migration (IOM) humanitarian camp managers in North-East Nigeria with ETS communications equipment to enable efficient remote user support and share timely security updates.

Situation Overview

Military operations and poor living conditions of local population continue to prompt displacement in NorthEast Nigeria, primarily in Borno State. Between 6 – 12 June, IOM recorded nearly 4,200 new arrivals to several locations in Borno state, which represents approximately 96 percent of the more than 4,300 new arrivals in northeastern Nigeria during that period.

Two person-borne improvised explosive device (PBIED) attacks on 16 June in Nigeria’s Borno State resulted in at least 31 civilian deaths and injured several others, according to international media. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria a.i., Myrta Kaulard, condemned the attacks in Damboa, where more than 90,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) reside.

On 12 June, the Yobe State Commissioner of Health (SCoH) declared the end of the cholera outbreak after health actors reported no new suspected cases since late May in Yobe. In northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa State, the number of suspected cholera cases recorded per day continues to decline, according to the Adamawa SCoH.