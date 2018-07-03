03 Jul 2018

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #20 (Reporting period 1/06/18 to 30/06/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (330.56 KB)

Highlights

  • The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) has deployed vital Internet connectivity and security telecommunications services at the humanitarian hub in Banki (Borno state).

  • The ETS is supporting the International Organization for Migration (IOM) humanitarian camp managers in North-East Nigeria with ETS communications equipment to enable efficient remote user support and share timely security updates.

Situation Overview

Military operations and poor living conditions of local population continue to prompt displacement in NorthEast Nigeria, primarily in Borno State. Between 6 – 12 June, IOM recorded nearly 4,200 new arrivals to several locations in Borno state, which represents approximately 96 percent of the more than 4,300 new arrivals in northeastern Nigeria during that period.

Two person-borne improvised explosive device (PBIED) attacks on 16 June in Nigeria’s Borno State resulted in at least 31 civilian deaths and injured several others, according to international media. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria a.i., Myrta Kaulard, condemned the attacks in Damboa, where more than 90,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) reside.

On 12 June, the Yobe State Commissioner of Health (SCoH) declared the end of the cholera outbreak after health actors reported no new suspected cases since late May in Yobe. In northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa State, the number of suspected cholera cases recorded per day continues to decline, according to the Adamawa SCoH.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.