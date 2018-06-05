Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #19 (Reporting period 1/05/18 to 31/05/18)

Highlights

In view of the coming rainy season, the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) transferred all ETS equipment to solid prefabricated structures in Gwoza, Bama and Dikwa.

The Nigerian Ministry of Communications granted the ETS the requested radio frequencies for the use of ETS security telecommunications services by the humanitarian community in North-East Nigeria.

Situation Overview

The upcoming June-to-August rainy season will likely prompt additional humanitarian needs for an estimated 536,000 vulnerable people in North-East Nigeria, according to the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) – responsible for humanitarian inter-sector coordination activities in North-East Nigeria, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders Relief actors have recently expressed concern regarding gradual increases in military-related displacement, noting an average of 4,500 newly Internally Displaced People (IDPs) per week across northern Adamawa and Borno states between November 2017 and May 2018, in comparison to an average of 1,400 new IDPs per week in October.

Health actors in Borno and Yobe states report a decreasing trend of suspected cholera cases in recent weeks, although cholera transmission continues. On 4 May, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, requested US$2 million through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) to address the needs of the cholera-affected populations in areas of Yobe where relief actors plan to discontinue or cannot scale up projects due to a lack of resources.