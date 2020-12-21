Nigeria
Nigeria – COVID-19 update (DG ECHO, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- There has been a recorded increase in the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria in the week 50 (starting 7 December) when the number of new confirmed cases at the national level rose to 113% compared to week 49.
- Weekly test positivity more than doubled to 11% up from 4.1%% in week 49 and the Federal Capital Territory reported the largest increase by 125% of the new confirmed cases.
- COVID-19 continues to cause disruption in the Nigerian economy with significant shifts in access to essential health services. It contributes to the increase of humanitarian needs in the conflict-affected Northeast region where about 10.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.