Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 (Reporting Period: May 16th - 22th 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Laboratry capacity across the country has increaesd from 15 to 26 in the last few weeks and has resulted in a gradual increase in testing. As of 22 May, over 43,000 people have been tested, out which 7,261 tested positive with 34 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. Within the reporting week, states that reported the highest number of cases were Lagos (676), Kano (86), Oyo (86), Federal Capital Territory (49), Rivers (46), Katsina (42), Plateau (36), Ogun (33), Borno (31), Edo (26) and Jigawa (20). 1 Of the total admitted, 2,007 cases have been discharged and there have been 221 deaths recorded. On 18 May, the Nigerian government extended the reduced restrictions by two weeks as it intensifies efforts to test, trace, and treat cases. With the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, the Federal Government is encouraging people to observe the holiday at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With the lockdown relaxed in Borno State, the epicentre of the north-east crisis, markets are reportedly busy and compliance with state rules on social distancing and use of facemasks is inadequate. The high-powered committee on the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 in Borno, announced that Eid celebrations will go ahead this weekend under ‘strict preventative measures’. They have allocated specific grounds and hours for Eid prayers, placed hand sanitizers at strategic points, strongly encouraged the use of face masks and physical distancing, and advised all persons over 60 and those with chronic medical conditions to refrain from attending.