Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: May 9th - 15th 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Nigeria has witnessed an increase of an average of above one-thousand COVID-19 cases per week, since the week of 18 April when testing across the country increased (see graph1 ). As of 15 May there are 5,162 recorded cases of COVID-19 across the country. Lagos, Kano, Federal Capital Territory, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi and Jigawa are responsible for 60 per cent of confirmed cases in the country2 . In addition 51 per cent of the confirmed cases are from 9 local government areas. Of the total admitted, 1,180 cases have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded. 31,702 tests have been carried out across the country with 34 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case.

In Yobe a report of about 471 deaths within five weeks led to an investigation with initial reports revealing that most deaths were of elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Bauchi state, on Monday announced a 10-day lockdown on three areas that border Kano state in a bid to contain the increase in COVID-19 cases, curb rapid community transmission and allow for effective contact tracing and testing. In Sokoto state, the Executive Governor inaugurated a 3,000 volunteer response team made up health workers and commenced distribution of two million face masks to the public. Borno state lifted its lockdown on 13 May stating that the lockdown period was successful in testing and tracing. In addition, 160 Nigerians in United States were repatriated to Nigeria on 10 May. This is part of government’s efforts in aiding stranded Nigerians in other countries. Similar returns have been done from the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. Returnees are quarantined in designated isolation centers for 14 days upon their return