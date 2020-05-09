Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: May 2nd - 8th 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Reported COVID-19 cases increased by 1,356 within the reporting period. As of 8 May, there are 3,526 recorded cases of COVID-19 across the country. Lagos, Kano, Federal Capital Territory, Borno, Gombe, Katsina and Bauchi recorded the highest number of cases new cases within the period under review and are responsible for 75 per cent of confirmed cases in the country. Of the total admitted, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded. 23,835 tests have been carried out across the country with 34 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case.

The easing of a federal lockdown on Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states commenced 4 May. The reopening of the economy will span over a six-week period; however, the first two weeks will determine whether the process will be continued or reversed. Some key guidelines were issued with respect to public places, these include mandatory wearing of face masks, adherence to temperature checks, strict handwashing and use of sanitizers, observance of physical distancing and ban on public gathering. Passenger flights (both national and international) and interstate travels also remained banned.

Reports of protests in some parts of the country over lockdown measures and treatment centres. Arrests were recorded for violations of social distancing measures and not wearing masks in public. The Nigerian government proposed an Infectious Diseases Act which outlines regulations on quarantining, vaccination and other preventative measures for COVID-19 however civil society groups are concerned it infringes on human rights.