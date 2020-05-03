Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 (Reporting Period: 25 April – 1 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of May 1, there are 2,170 recorded cases of COVID-19 with 238 new cases reported from 18 states, of which, Kano (92), Lagos (36) and Federal capital Territory (30) recorded the highest number of new cases. Of the confirmed cases, 351 have been discharged with 68 deaths. 16,588 tests have been carried out across the country with 34 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. A breakdown analysis of the cases shows 71 per cent of confirmed cases are from three states (Lagos, FCT and Kano), 68 per cent of the cases are male, while 31-40 years age group were the most affected. Additionally, 51 per cent of the current cases do not have any epidemiologic link indicating an increase in community transmission.

The President of Nigeria in his speech on 27 April, announced the end of the lockdown with a plan for a phased opening of the economy commencing on 3 May. In the first phase of the opening, sectors to be fully opened includes agriculture, public works, markets (groceries) and intra-state road transport. Sectors to be partially opened are air transport and food sector. Schools, sports, religious gatherings, hospitality and social concerts remain closed. Inter-state travels were banned for two weeks to limit inter-state transmission. The National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) with support from other agencies (national and international), including the UN continue to coordinate the response to COVID-19 in Nigeria. So far, 17 laboratories are now functional for testing COVID-19 and 35 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been deployed to support response in all states with confirmed cases.

In the north-east, Bakassi IDP camp in MMC LGA recorded its first case of COVID-19 with contract tracing ongoing. Northern States are moving Almajiri children across borders to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. To date, Kaduna State moved 30,600 children from Kaduna, while at the same time, received 265 boys from Kano, Plateau and Jigawa who have been placed in a temporary shelter during a mandatory 14-day quarantine period before family reunification. 21 boys tested COVID19 positive and are currently being treated designated treatment centre.