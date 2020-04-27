Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (18 April – 24 April 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

There are currently 1095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria as of 23:30 24 April. 208 cases have been discharged with 32 deaths recorded. A cumulative total of 9,257 persons of interest (POI) were identified and being monitored, out of which, 99 per cent have exceeded the mandatory follow-up period of two weeks. As at 23 April, 10,061 tests have been carried out across the country with 25 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. This reporting week saw the first cases recorded in north-east Nigeria, an area home to over 1.8 million IDPs. A lockdown in Borno State commenced 22 April for a period of two weeks while contact tracing and testing is being conducted. On 22 April, Governors of the 36 states of the Federation agreed on an inter-state lockdown for two weeks from 27 April to mitigate the spread of the pandemic from state to state. This lockdown proposal is set to be reviewed by the Presidential Task Force for approval by the President.

Lockdowns in Abuja and Lagos continue, and airport closures were extended to 7 May. In both locations, there have reports of civil unrest, increased criminality and demonstrations against lockdown measures. 24 April marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan for many Muslims. However, with physical distancing recommendations and restrictions on movement in place, many places of worship are closed. In previous years in the north-east, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) have used this period to launch high-profile attacks, and despite COVID-19 restrictions on movement and religious gatherings there remains a possibility of attacks during this period.