Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 17 (Reporting Period: September 21 - October 19, 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of October 19, there are 61,558 reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, and 484,051 tests conducted. 56,697 people have been discharged and 1,125 deaths recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos (20,695, FCT (5923), Plateau (3587), Oyo (3415), Rivers (2735), Edo (2645) and Kaduna (2562) are currently the states with highest number of cases.

There was a decline in the number of cases within the reporting period largely attributed to the country wide protests across the country and subsequent curfews declared in many states specifically in Lagos State whom regularly conduct the highest number of tests. The Federal Government approved the opening of Unity schools across the country October 12, 2020. As a follow-up State government ministry of education also announced the reopening of government schools within their states, while private schools were advised to implement based on their capacity and readiness. All schools were advised to implement the reopening based on the guidelines earlier announced by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

Situation in Numbers

61,558 confirmed cases (Oct 19)

1,125 deaths

46,000,000 Children affected by COVID-19

US$ 66 M funding required