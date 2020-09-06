Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15 (Reporting Period: August 7-23, 2020)

Situation in Numbers

52,227 confirmed cases (August 23) 1,002 deaths

46,000,000 Children affected by COVID-19

US$ 66 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 23 August, there are 52,227 reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, and 379,542 tests conducted. 38,945 people have been discharged and 1,002 deaths recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Analysis shows that five states (Lagos, the FCT, Oyo, Edo and Rivers) account for 60 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and 50 percent of the cases are concentrated in 20 percent of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) within those states.

Two new laboratories, Molecular Diagnostics Lab, Gombe State Specialist Hospital and the United Nations IOM Lab, FCT were activated for COVID-19 testing. With this, Nigeria now has 61 COVID19 testing labs. In addition, the US Government donated 200 ventilators to Nigeria to help boost Nigeria’s intensive care response capacity for COVID-19. The representatives of Pfizer and Biotech, the firms promoting the BNT162 vaccine, during a virtual meeting held Wednesday,

August 5th, assured Vice President of Nigeria, that Nigeria will remain a priority in its plans for supply of their vaccine to African countries.

The Federal Government announced plans to resume international flights on September 5th. The resumption will begin with four flights daily coming into both Lagos and Abuja, with plans to initially limit number of travellers to 1,280 per day. In August, the Federal Government evacuated 300 Nigerians from the United State of America, 727 from the UK, 212 from Egypt and 2,353 from United Arab Emirates (UAE). All evacuees are expected to proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the government. Health workers in Nigeria issued a fresh warning that they would shut down the health system if the Federal Government fails to correct the disparity in the payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance.