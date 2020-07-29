Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 14 (Reporting Period: July 6-19, 2020)

Situation in Numbers

36,633 confirmed cases (July 19) 789 deaths

46,000,000 Children affected by COVID-19

US$ 66 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 19 July, 214,228 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Nigeria with 36,633 testing positive. 37,225 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed. Out of which, there are 789 official deaths recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. 8,514 of the cases confirmed were in the last 2 weeks with Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Rivers and Ogun responsible for over 64 percent of these cases.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) in their weekly briefing, announced that the reasons for the initial delays of Phase 2 (ease of lockdown) implementation were due to non-adherence of the populace to non-pharmaceutical measures and guidelines that were provided by health experts and WHO. As such, based on ongoing discussions, the restrictions that had initially been eased maybe subject to review.