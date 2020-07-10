Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13 (Reporting Period: June 22nd– July 5, 2020)

Situation in Numbers

28,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases (July 5)

645 deaths

46,000,000 Children affected by COVID-19

US$ 65 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 05 July, there are 28,711 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 152,952 people have been tested with all 36 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. Eight states including Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Rivers and Ogun are responsible for over 70 percent of the cases recorded in Nigeria. 1 Of the total admitted, 11,665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) maintained the closure of all day-care and primary schools until further evaluation, except for pupils sitting for the common entrance into secondary schools.

Secondary and tertiary schools are also to remain closed except for exiting junior secondary three (JS3) and senior secondary school three (SS3) students who are to resume as soon as possible for preparation for exams. All schools are to ensure adherence to the approved protocols for reopening of schools such as face masks and social distancing measures. They also announced that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on 08 July while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri will resume as of 11 July. Remaining airports will resume 15 July while the date for the resumption of international flight operations is yet to be announced.

In Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, 5,595 tests have so far been conducted (Borno 4,442, Adamawa 967 and Yobe 186 ). Yobe’s testing rates have been consistently low and coordination meetings have been sporadic over the past month, which could indicate that there is a much higher number of cases than the reported 61.