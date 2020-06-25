Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12 (Reporting Period: June 8– June 21, 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 21 June, there are 20,244 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 115,760 people have been tested with 35 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. 20 local government areas are currently responsible for 60 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

They are concentrated in FCT, Lagos, Katsina, Jigawa, Ogun, Kano and Borno States. In addition, the Presendential Task Force stated that 80% of cases are not being treated in isolation centres out of fear of stigmatization and the remaingin 20% present them selves quite late. ThenRCCE pillar is developing plans to addresss these challenges to reduce stigma in the community. Of the total admitted cases, 6,879 have been discharged and 518 deaths have been officially recorded.

Findings from an investigation on the multiple mysterious deaths that occurred in Kano few weeks ago, undertaken by the Irrua Infectious Diseases centre, suggested that between 50-60 percent 4 of the deaths may be due to COVID-19, with most of the affected being over 65 years of age. This further suggests that the death toll currently recorded might be much higher, as these numbers are not collated in the national figures. Also within the reporting period, the Federal government signed a bilateral agreement with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on cooperation in the area of public health and medical sciences including visit and information exchanges. In their 100 days review, the PTF highlighted the following achievements:

• Increase in the number of laboratories from 2 to 30 with at least one per State;

• Over 80,000 tests have been conducted in the country;

• Over 13,000 health workers have been trained;

• Increase in procurement of testing kits and Personal Protection Kits (PPE);

• Over 5000 beds number available for isolation and case management nationwide;

• Developed guidelines for homecare and general case management;

• Over 1000 Nigerians evacuated from different parts of the world; and

• Gradual reopening the economy while balancing between lives and livelihoods.