Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: 31 May - 8 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 8 June, there are 12,801 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Over 79,984 people have been tested with 35 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) having reported at least one confirmed case. Within the reporting week, states that reported the highest number of cases were Lagos, Kano, Federal Capital Territory, Katsina, Borno and Jigawa. Of the total admitted, 4,040 cases have been discharged and there have been 361 deaths recorded.

The Federal government of Nigeria commenced phase two of easing the lockdown with relaxing the nationwide curfew to 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM daily, however, healthcare workers and journalists are exempted from this curfew. Banks have resumed normal working hours, while government offices will be open 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Monday to Friday. The ban on interstate movement remains in effect except for agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods, and essential services. Face masks or coverings are mandatory in public settings and handwashing/sanitizing practices must continue to be followed, though observations have shown high levels of non-compliance.

All airports remain closed to domestic and international travel, except for emergency flights. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) is considering plans to reopen airports for domestic flights by 21 June if proper protocols are put in place by the aviation industry. The government have also banned gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace. In addition, the relaxation of restrictions on places of worship was announced. This will be based on guidelines issued by the PTF and State governments.