Nigeria: COVID –19 Impact on Livelihood | iMMAP/ER & L Survey Analytical Dashboard - General Demographic Summary

The BHA COVID-19 support project, implemented by IMMAP and DFS in six countries (DRC, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Syria, and Colombia), has been analyzing the main concerns and unmet needs that have emerged across humanitarian sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic since the summer of 2020. After almost a decade of conflict, economic challenges over the past years, and high levels of vulnerabilities, untangling the specific effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanitarian needs from other factors at play in Nigeria has been challenging.

About the livelihood survey: While COVID-19 disrupted the livelihood sector, there was limited information quantifying businesses that resumed and job opportunities (formal and informal) available after the easing of restrictions in the Northeast. Sustained Boko Haram attacks and military operations continue to significantly disrupt livelihoods and seasonal activities, including limiting access to farmlands, population movement, and access to income and food sources.

Understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the livelihood sector including business closures and lost livelihood opportunities was a priority for iMMAP and the Early Recovery and Livelihood sector.

To better understand this, general primary data collection in Nigeria was launched through PREMISE Consultant Company.

This snapshot is containing the preliminary findings of a general online survey that was launched by PREMISE that targeted the general population across Nigeria. The results of a targeted face-toface interview survey carried out in the BAY States are under review, and findings will be released in subsequent weeks.