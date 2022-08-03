Nigeria Country Office 2021 Annual Report

Executive Summary

The year 2021 witnessed sustained efforts in emergency actions and the country’s preparedness and response to the pandemic. These efforts in the different phases of the pandemic have been made possible by the Nigeria Government with WHO’s support through leading public health and non-health sectors in response to the COVID-19 by establishing the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for coordination. The undertakings included improving patient-level data management, enabling the clinical characterization of admitted PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases and reviewing drivers of mortalities in 3800 cases across 13 highburden states.

The country introduced Antigen-Rapid Test (Ag-RDT) for SARS-CoV-2 in congregate settings following the emergency use authorization for RDT. In addition, WHO supported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in conducting a pilot in health facilities in FCT, Rivers, Plateau, Sokoto and Katsina states.

By end-2021, about 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered across all 36 states plus the FCT. This accounted for 7.1 doses administered per 100 population, with 10,457,893 first doses, 4,515,006 second doses, and 52,175 booster doses. However, only nine States administered ≥ 10 doses per 100 populations, namely Ekiti, FCT, Jigawa, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo States.

With WHO’s support and technical assistance, the government developed/reviewed key strategic policy documents to improve effective regulation and access to health and health commodities. The documents included the maiden edition of the Nigerian Vaccine Policy to support the local production of vaccines and the National Drug Policy, last reviewed in 2005. Other policy document consists of the National HRH Policy and Strategy for adaptation at subnational levels, the National Policy on Health and the development of Adolescent health and young people, five years Implementation plan including the Monitoring and Evaluation Plan, The Nigeria National Alcohol Policy and Nigeria National Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Policy.

In the communicable and non-communicable diseases work stream, Nigeria recorded expanded Tuberculosis (TB) service coverage and a sustained TB case notification, reaching 149,737 notifications.

WHO supports strengthening integrated testing for TB and COVID-19 at the facility and community levels in 12 high TB burden states. In addition, WHO supported the implementation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) programme in four North East states (Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Taraba) while keeping the implementation of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) in Adamawa and Yobe states. Four cycles of SMCs were implemented across all Local Government Authorities (LGAs) in Adamawa and Yobe states.