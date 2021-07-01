Nigeria Country Office 2020 Annual Report

2020 was characterized with the COVID-19 pandemic response, as was the case across the world. In Nigeria, the index case of COVID-19 was reported on 27 February 2020 in Lagos state. By the end of the year, 87,606 confirmed cases, including 1289 deaths (CFR 1.5%) had been reported across all the states of the federation. WHO supported government from preparedness through out to the response phase of the pandemic. Technical support was provided in development & implementation of the pre-incident action (preparedness) plan, laboratory strengthening that led to remarkable scale up of the country’s laboratory capacity from 3 to 83 in 8 months. Coordination was strengthened with WHO’s membership and technical assistance to the Presidential Task Force (PTF), the country’s pandemic apex coordinating committee. Operationally, WHO leveraged on its nationwide presence to support states across all pillars including coordination, surveillance, case management, risk communication and logistics. This support was made possible primarily from the joint UN system mobilized funding for COVID-19 response