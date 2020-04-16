Nigeria Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 3

Reporting date 10 April

Highlights

• 17 new cases were recorded on April 10th . There are currently 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria, with 58 discharged patients and seven deaths.

• The restrictions on movements in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun enter its second week. Efforts are being made to support contact tracing, testing and reduce further transmission.

• A multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC) was established on the 28th February by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Many other states have also activated EOCs.

• UNICEF is providing technical guidance and resources to governmentled coordination mechanisms; in specific sectors such as risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, epidemiology/surveillance and case management.