Nigeria Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 2

Highlights

There are currently 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria, with 44 discharged patients and six deaths.

The restrictions on movements in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun enter its second week. Efforts are being made to support contact tracing, testing and reduce further transmission.

A multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC) was established on the 28th February by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Many other states have also activated EOCs.