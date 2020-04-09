Nigeria

Nigeria Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 2

  • There are currently 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria, with 44 discharged patients and six deaths.

  • The restrictions on movements in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun enter its second week. Efforts are being made to support contact tracing, testing and reduce further transmission.

  • A multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC) was established on the 28th February by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Many other states have also activated EOCs.

  • UNICEF is providing technical guidance and resources to governmentled coordination mechanisms; in specific sectors such as risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, epidemiology/surveillance and case management.

