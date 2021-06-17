Nigeria Conflict Trends : Summary of Key Trends from the Nextier SPD Violent Conflicts Database - June 06, 2021

Overview

Nigeria is experiencing a spike in violent conflicts as indicated by the average weekly count of violent incidents. Banditry is the main contributor to conflict count and casualties. The North West region had the highest number of incidents and casualties, with Kaduna and Katsina as the main centres of conflict. Although the North East had the lowest number of incidents, it had the second highest number of casualties. The South East, which had decades of relative peace, recorded the second highest number of violent conflicts and the highest number of government security agents killed. Imo state is the epicentre of the violence in the region. Twenty-five out of 36 states (69 percent) had at least one violent conflict in the 4 weeks to June 06, 2021.

