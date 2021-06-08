Nigeria Conflict Trends : Summary of Key Trends from the Nextier SPD Violent Conflicts Database - Four Weeks to May 30, 2021

Overview

A myriad of conflicts increasingly weakens Nigeria. With the rise of non-state actors and the expanding acreage of ungoverned spaces, it no longer retains the monopoly of the legitimate use of violence. There is a need for innovative ways to improve national security and cohesion. The Nigeria Conflict Trends, a weekly publication, provides insights to support the development of pragmatic solutions. The report data are from Nextier SPD’s Nigeria Violent Conflicts Database.

Ruinous Bandits and Fights over Pastures

In the four weeks leading to May 30, 2021, Nigeria recorded 64 violent conflicts resulting in 245 deaths, nine injured, and 78 kidnap victims. The North Central was the most problematic region, far outpacing the North East with its decade-long war against terrorists. Banditry (defined as a conflict caused by bandits, gunmen, robbers, and kidnappers) overtook political and religious issues as the most critical cause of lethal conflicts in Nigeria. Escalating attacks on unarmed citizens and government security agents in states like Kaduna, Benue, Katsina, Imo and Osun states are the leading cause of violent conflicts in Nigeria.