Nigeria - Conflict: ETS User Feedback Survey Results (Survey Period: 30/07/18 to 26/08/18)

Since November 2016, the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) has been providing vital communications services in North-East Nigeria to enable humanitarians on the ground to carry out their jobs efficiently and safely, ultimately assisting more people and saving more lives.

The ETS in Nigeria, led by the Ministry of Communications and co-led by the World Food Programme (WFP), is responding with government, private sector and humanitarian organisations to ensure a coordinated response.

After providing services to over 1,200 humanitarians in 2018, the ETS conducted a User Feedback Survey in August 2018 to assess the quality of the services available to the entire humanitarian community. The results will help the ETS to identify areas of improvement to continue maintaining high quality communications services where needed.

Overview and Methodology

The survey comprised 10 questions and was distributed on 30 July 2018 to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the local ETS Working Group, Global ETC partners, Internet users in Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Maiduguri registered in WIDER – an Ericsson Response tool used to manage and distribute Internet connectivity - and to the wider response community in Nigeria through the ETC social media channels and WFP and OCHA situation reports and other Information Management (IM) products. During frequent field missions to the humanitarian hubs, the ETS team encouraged users on the ground to participate in the survey.

Although the initial deadline of the survey was 19 August 2018, the ETS extended the deadline for one additional week to allow additional humanitarians to share their feedback.

203 humanitarians responded to the survey. The majority of respondents represented United Nations (UN) agencies (54%) and international and local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) (43%).