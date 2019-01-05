Nigeria - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 January 2019)
Following hostilities in northern Borno State (north-east Nigeria) - particularly in Kukawa, Monguno and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGA) - increased forced displacement is reported.
More than 21 000 newly displaced people have already arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, from Kukawa and Monguno over the last few weeks. Several thousand people have also arrived in Gajiram and Monguno and are yet to be registered. Shelter and non-food items appear to be priority needs.
An immediate response plan is being developed by the humanitarian community. DG ECHO-supported rapid response mechanisms are contributing to the response. Nigerian authorities have committed to provide food and no-food assistance to the recently arrived people in Maiduguri and in Monguno.