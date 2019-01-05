05 Jan 2019

Nigeria - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jan 2019 View Original

  • Following hostilities in northern Borno State (north-east Nigeria) - particularly in Kukawa, Monguno and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGA) - increased forced displacement is reported.

  • More than 21 000 newly displaced people have already arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, from Kukawa and Monguno over the last few weeks. Several thousand people have also arrived in Gajiram and Monguno and are yet to be registered. Shelter and non-food items appear to be priority needs.

  • An immediate response plan is being developed by the humanitarian community. DG ECHO-supported rapid response mechanisms are contributing to the response. Nigerian authorities have committed to provide food and no-food assistance to the recently arrived people in Maiduguri and in Monguno.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.