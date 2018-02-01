01 Feb 2018

Nigeria - Conflict (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
01 Feb 2018
  • In the evening of 31 January 2018, an IDP camp was attacked in the Dalori area, in the Southeastern outskirts of Maiduguri (Borno State). At least five people have reportedly been killed and more than 40 have been injured.
  • With 1.3 million IDPs, Borno State has the largest displacement population in Northeast Nigeria. Ongoing hostilities and poor living conditions continue to trigger new forced displacement. More than 6 700 people have been registered as newly displaced during the last week of January 2018.

