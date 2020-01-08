08 Jan 2020

Nigeria: Concept of Operations, 17 December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (518.54 KB)

Background

The ten-year long conflict in northeast Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019.

An estimated 1.8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast; livelihoods have been lost, commercial markets and trade have been disrupted, host community resources are depleting, and large areas of Borno State remain inaccessible for humanitarian actors due to the volatile security situation.

Since late 2015, access to the affected populations in the conflict areas has gradually improved, enabling humanitarian organisations responding to the crisis to scale-up their operations, primarily to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, host communities in Maiduguri, and the headquarters of many Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

Insecurity, poor/damaged infrastructure, and increased humanitarian activity have placed significant demands on logistics capacities in the three affected states, with Borno State being the most heavily impacted. Movement of humanitarian assistance into key operational areas remains limited, access for humanitarian staff is restricted, and some areas remain completely inaccessible due to active hostilities. Given the prevailing security conditions, most of the existing (or proposed) humanitarian activities are conducted in areas where the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) are present and providing security.

In much of the accessible areas of the northeast, humanitarian actors report no serious issues accessing necessary logistics services (such as storage or transport) through the commercial sector. However, in Borno State the scale of humanitarian assistance continues to strain the logistics resources available (i.e. transport assets contracted out of Maiduguri can be of poor quality, trucks are prone to breakdown, and/or have a limited capacity to move on waterlogged roads).

The road network in the northeast is generally favourable for long haul trucking to state capitals, with last mile delivery being made along primary or secondary roads linked to the majority of locations hosting affected populations. However, 4x4 or 6x6 trucks are suggested for harder to reach areas with poor road conditions. During the rainy season, from July to September, the use of all-terrain vehicles to reach some communities may be required. During previous rainy seasons there have been flood warnings in several Nigerian states, which necessitates the regular and careful monitoring of road conditions.

The volume of assistance and widespread damage to towns in Borno is still putting pressure on the existing storage capacities in field locations in the LGAs. Effective humanitarian intervention in these areas still requires augmented warehousing capacities, as well as capable and experienced staff to manage specific relief items (i.e. dangerous goods).

There are also limited airstrip or aerodrome options in the north-eastern states, so a number of field Landing Zones (LZs) have been established through the UNHAS Nigeria operations. Poor weather conditions, particularly during the Harmattan and the rainy season, insecurity, and a limited supply of aviation fuel make conditions for air operations generally challenging.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.