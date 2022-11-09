Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
217 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria
UN – March 2022
8.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria
UN – February 2022
3.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria
UNHCR – September 2022
360,089 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa
UNHCR – September 2022
4.1 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population in Northeastern Nigeria
CH – March 2022
• The Borno State Government restarts closures of IDP camps, exacerbating humanitarian needs for more than 120,000 relocated IDPs.
• Heavy rainfall generates flooding in northeast Nigeria between June and August, resulting in 330 deaths, displacement, and damage to or destruction of shelters and farmland.
• Severe acute malnutrition cases continued to increase in northeastern Nigeria, reaching the highest level in five years as of June, the Northeast Nigeria Nutrition Sector reports