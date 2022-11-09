Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

217 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria

UN – March 2022

8.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria

UN – February 2022

3.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria

UNHCR – September 2022

360,089 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa

UNHCR – September 2022

4.1 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population in Northeastern Nigeria

CH – March 2022

• The Borno State Government restarts closures of IDP camps, exacerbating humanitarian needs for more than 120,000 relocated IDPs.

• Heavy rainfall generates flooding in northeast Nigeria between June and August, resulting in 330 deaths, displacement, and damage to or destruction of shelters and farmland.

• Severe acute malnutrition cases continued to increase in northeastern Nigeria, reaching the highest level in five years as of June, the Northeast Nigeria Nutrition Sector reports